Police Report - 7/28/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jeffrey Marcel Anderson, 43, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Brian Christopher Barnes, 25, Richmond Hill – Speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Richard Shaquille Crawford, 33, Statesboro – Five counts aggravated assault/family violence, five counts possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, five counts cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, criminal damage to property first degree.

Roderick Demon Curtis, 40, Augusta – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits; DUI less safe/alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Statesboro Police Department

Mason Tyjuan Clark, 25, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Anthony Mitchell Cook, 39, Seffner, Fla. – Simple assault.

Asheenita Shonnata Davis, 50, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Cameron Antaeus Carter Durham, 24, Monroe – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Chazz Maurice Evans, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Fontarian Deonta Harlie, 37, Claxton – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Tyler Robert Harman, 33, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Nathan Christopher Johnson, 50, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, improper starting of parked vehicle.

Travis Learthur Johnson, 45, Newington – Wanted person from Michigan.

Jaden Elijah Keyhea, 22, Jesup – Criminal trespass, two counts simple assault.

Vincent Paul King, 63, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine.

Mary Jean Mincey, 46, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Latorria Yvette Chatman, Ocala, Fla. – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe/alcohol.

Shantrelle Flemming, 47, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Althea Jackson, 67, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning right or left, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign.

Evan Andrew Lee, 20, Evans – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Kesuan Tre’Quile Polk, 33, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Jerry Junior Prescott, 48, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Allen Jarrod Baker, 58, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, driving without a license, display of license plate/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 37 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Four calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One coroner call, one fire call, one rescue call and 32 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 24 medical calls Saturday; four accident calls and 22 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One rescue call and five medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one rescue call and eight medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 49 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 40 calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday.

Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

Jenkins County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy