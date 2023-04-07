Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil baseball team continues to try and fight their way to a top two seed in the region in order to be able to host in the state playoffs. The Blue Devils are currently 13-7-1 overall and 6-3 and in second place in the region standings.

One of the players that head coach Chris Bishop has counted on this year has been Avery Newton who has shown his versatility playing three infield positions and most recently moving to catcher.

“I believe Avery could play any position on the field if we asked him to,” Bishop said. “He is so valuable because we know wherever we put him, he will produce and do well defensively. He has been one of our top hitters and has really improved over the past couple seasons.”

“I am really just trying to help my team in any way I can,” Newton said. “I feel pretty comfortable wherever I’m asked to play. I feel like our team has really been focused on doing well in the post season and I think we are ready to make a run.”



