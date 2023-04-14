Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy tennis teams are getting ready for the state playoffs. The Bulloch Academy boys captured the region title, while the girls finished as runners up.

For the Lady Gators one of the reasons for their success was the play of doubles partners Camille Wall and Valarie Jenkins who combined for a runner up finish as teammates Monday.

“As a coach I try and look for doubles partners who really work on and off the court well together,” said Gator coach Sally Scott. “Camille and Valarie have played a lot together and it really shows on the court. They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and are great out there together.”

“We have been playing together for three years,” said Wall. “She is really great at the baseline and my talents are more up front so that helps us to do well together.”

“I think we have been getting progressively better,” said Jenkins. “We struggled in state last year but I feel like this year we are the number two seed and will draw the third seed so I feel we have a much better chance of moving forward.”