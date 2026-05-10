Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in April and May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.

April 23

Baldino's, 1204 Brampton Avenue

Score: 94

Observed grime and food debris on can opener blade. Corrected on-site; can opener blade was cleaned. Observed pot scrubber stored in prep sink. Observed light not operational in ware-washing area. Repair. Will follow up. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

Diablo's of Statesboro, 1212 Brampton Avenue

Score: 90

Observed pico de gallo on prep line cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; pico discarded. Observed chicken on prep line hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; cooked within two-hour time limit. Rapidly reheated. Observed food debris on floors and walls. Inspector: Konadu.

Dutch Bros. Coffee, 23950 Highway 80 East

Score: 87

Observed employees/food handlers take trash outside and not wash their hands before making drinks/orders. Food handlers shall wash hands after changing tasks and before food prep. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on countertop. Store wet wiping cloths in sanitizer solution after/in between use. Observed bagged wiping cloths stored on floor near mop sink. Store at least six inches above ground. Observed food/coffee debris on floors. Clean. Observed personal foods and drinks — personal plate of eaten food — stored on facility's boxed foods in walk-in cooler. Employees' foods shall be stored separate from facility's food in designated area for employees. Inspector: Konadu.

April 27

Boro Nutrition, 620 Fair Road Unit C

Score: 97

Observed chest freezer without internal thermometer. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

The Taj, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

Score: 83

Observed two single gum sticks stored in reach-in cooler on top of foods. There shall be no eating or drinking in the food prep area. Corrected on-site; gum discarded. Observed rice on counter at 103 degrees F and utensils stored in stagnant room-temperature water. Corrected on-site; rice discarded and utensil water placed on stove. Observed bowls used as scoops in rice cooker and scoop handle in ice machine touching ice. Stored scoops must have handles positioned upward. Inspector: Konadu.

April 28

Ramoncita, 719 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Score: 99 (New)

Inspector: Konadu.

Slider Joint, 22 West Vine Street

Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Konadu.

April 29

GATA Nutrition, 609 Brannen Street Suite 7

Score: 100

Inspector: Konadu.

April 30

180 Fitness, 4 College Plaza

Score: 99

Observed mouthwash stored next to utensils. Store personal items in designated areas for employees. Inspector: Konadu.

Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

Score: 89

Observed foods not dated for 7-day discard date throughout facility. Date all foods prepped and stored in coolers for 24hrs. Observed cooked foods being stored on the floor. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed food debris and residue on outside of equipment. Observed cloths/towels on the floor of cooking area being used to absorb moisture/liquids. Inspector: Konadu.

El Jalapeno, 711 South Main Street

Score: 81

Observed facility with an expired certified food safety manager (CFSM) certification. Obtain a new CFSM certification. Observed organic matter buildup on bar nozzle. Clean and sanitize. Observed chemicals not in original container and without label of common name. Label all chemicals outside of original containers with common name. Observed back door ajar. Keep back door closed to prevent pest entry. Inspector: Konadu.

El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

Score: 97

Observed back door propped open with rocks. Corrected on-site; door closed. Door shall remain closed to prevent pest entry. Inspector: Konadu.

Tierra Caliente — Mobile, 9020 Kennedy Bridge Road, Register Score: 91

Observed temperature-controlled foods hot-holding below 135 degrees F in base inspection. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

May 5

Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

Score: 99

Observed lights not operational under vent hood. Have lights repaired/replaced. Inspector: Konadu.

The Clubhouse Family Entertainment Center/Spikes Sports Grill, 2704 Old Register Road

Score: 99

Observed food debris/grease buildup on floors in between equipment. Clean. Inspector: Konadu.