City of Statesboro accepting applications for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Board

The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board.
- Each Board appointment is for a two-year term.
- Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board meetings are held every third Monday of each month at noon in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 50 East Main Street.
- The deadline to apply is May 15 at 5 p.m.
- The Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board was established in October 2016 and consists of six members appointed by the Statesboro Mayor and City Council.
- The Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board has benn given the authority to prepare studies and reports for the purpose of informing the governing body, city officials and city staff on policy matters related to implementing the goals of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation within the corporate limits of the city of Statesboro.
- To learn more about each of the city's commissions or to apply, visit www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.