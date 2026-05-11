Police Report - 5/12/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tashia Baggett Colon, 58, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Tristen Taylor Colon, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Joseph Lake Dasher, 25, Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Brantley Lane, Knight, 19, Moultrie – DUI under 21.

Jonathan David Ponder, 40, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jenny Elaine Taylor, 33, Portal – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Jennifer Dianna Zumwalt, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Isaac Norman Boatwright, 31, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Destiny Jakari Buchanan, 20, McDonough – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Jack Fitch Cayce, 21, Atlanta – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care.

Kasey Deann Finch, 38, Portal – Wanted from Glynn County.

Niaia Renell Gibson, 23, Lithonia. – Two counts theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Erwin Jaman Hagins, 48, Sylvania – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Evan Dantavus Hendrix, 33, Statesboro – Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, false imprisonment, aggravated assault/family violence/other weapon, criminal trespass.

Nathaniel Joel Heyward, 24, Rincon – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Trevor Lorenzo Lucas, 33, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Thomas Gyince, 44, Fort Lauderdale – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers.

Alterick Kitab Michael Thompson Parrish, 36, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Madeline Leigh Whitehead, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Lovon Brooks, 42, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Amelia Grace Burke, 22, Statesboro – Failure to report an accident with damage/injury, failure to maintain lane.

Skiler Decoda Fowler, 20, Savannah – DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Eddie Tavavius Johnson, 28, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device.

Kianna Jones, 34, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, no license on person.

Tyler Evan McDaniel, 21, Jesup – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to obey traffic control device.

Reginald Mark Williams, 45, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Carson Scott Young, Hartsfield – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Esavious Devon Lane, 20, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; one calls Saturday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday;

Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 22 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One rescue call and 29 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one fire call and 37 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and 12 medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and 11 medical calls Friday; 10 medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 40 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Air Transports — One call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Sunday.

Language Line – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Screven County 911 — One call Friday.

Other agencies — Nine calls Friday; six calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy