Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy baseball team is off to an impressive 2-0 start to the 2023 season with a pair of wins against GHSA schools in Claxton and Bryan County. One of the players first year head coach Kevin Nix is turning to in order to help the Gators get to the state playoffs is senior Jack Connor.

Connor has been delegated to being a designated hitter due to a shoulder injury, but has been a force for the Gators at the plate.

“Jack was injured, fought back and then got hurt again last week,” said Gator coach Keven Nix, “Many players may get disappointed and pout after something like that, but Jack hasn’t complained a bit and has been really hitting the ball well. He isn’t a vocal leader but he leads by example and has been doing a great job off and on the field.”

“I feel like we have been doing really well in all aspects of the game,” said Connor. “I think we have the kind of team to be able to make a run in the state playoffs this year.

“Our pitching is strong and we got a few new players who have really helped us out. It’s been a little frustrating with my injury but I am still trying to hit well and hoping there’s a chance I may get back on the field to play defense, too.”