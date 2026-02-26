UPDATED: Family, friends, colleagues remember, honor legendary Southeast Bulloch football coach Fred Shaver

Southeast Bulloch High School’s legendary football coach Fred Shaver passed away Wednesday. He was 91.

Shaver led the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back state championships in 1972 and 1973. It would have been three in a row if not for a loss in the 1971 title game. An iconic figure in Brooklet, Shaver remained a champion and advocate for all Southeast Bulloch sports and for the high school itself.

“Coach Shaver’s true legacy is the countless lives he has impacted,” said SEB principal Julie Mizell. “He was more than a coach—he was a steady presence, a servant leader, and a shining light whose influence will continue to shape our school and community for generations to come.”

Visitation will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner Anderson Funeral home. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Connection Church.

Coach Fred Shaver is shown on the sidelines during a Southeast Bulloch game from the 1973 season. Coach Shaver passed away Wednesday. - photo by Statesboro Herald file photo



During the fall, Shaver always could be found in his customary seat right under the press box for all home football games at Fred Shaver Field – named for him in the 1980s. And, for the past 10 years, a special on-field seating area was set up for Shaver, who was usually joined by former SEB coaches Jon Page and Mike Sparks.

“He was an icon and bled blue and yellow through and through,” Sparks said. “He loved the students, the coaches and supported every team. He was like a father to me. My dad died in 1986 and a little later I got married and we were over his house one day and he told my children he’d be their papa Fred now and he’d always be there for them. He has impacted more people in this area than you can imagine. He was a great man, a great coach and a great Christian.”

Coach Fred Shaver, who built Southeast Bulloch High School's football program beginning 56 years ago and for whom its field is named, is shown in March 2022 speaking to the Bulloch County Board of Education in support of building a new SEB High School adjacent to the current one. - photo by AL HACKLE/Herald file



In addition to attending football games Shaver could also could be found supporting in person many other Yellow Jacket athletic teams including the flag football team, which actually named their annual tournament after him.

“Our flag football team lost one of our biggest supporters,” said coach Marci Cochran. “From the very beginning he showed up for us, sitting on the track at every game, cheering loudly, believing in our girls, and reminding them how special they are. He wasn’t just a fan in the stands.

“He became a mentor, a constant encourager and a true friend. After every single game, I could count on a phone call. Win or lose, he always had the best advice, the right perspective and words that lifted us up. He saw the bigger picture and reminded me what really mattered which is building young women of character through this game we love. I’ll forever be grateful for the impact he had on me and on our program.”

Coach Fred Shaver, right, shares a moment with his old quarterback Patrick McCormick as members of the 1973 football program celebrated the 50th anniversary of Southeast Bulloch's back-to-back state championships in October 2023. McCormick passed away a month later after a battling lung cancer. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file







Coaching career

Shaver started his coaching career at Calhoun HS in 1959 and coached until 1973, compiling an overall record of 76-46-6 with 2 state titles and one runner up in 12 seasons Among those touched by Shaver’s friendship and mentoring was John Page who not only was a successful coach at SEB but also played for Shaver on his state championship teams.

“He's such a staple of the whole community,” Page said. “We actually went to his house to watch the game films. In the preseason we would go away and camp out together as a team and I feel like that really brought us all together. That was something I incorporated in my coaching as well. As a coach he was ahead of his times in many ways and I feel we probably could have won a few more state titles if he would have stayed on. He touched the hearts of so many from player and coaches to cheerleaders and managers which is unique and very special.”

Photo Courtesy Southeast Bulloch High School The senior players from Southeast Bulloch High School's 1973 state championship team are shown above. Pictured front row, left to right, Clifford Harrison, Robbie Myers, Burmon Denson, Coach Fred Shaver, Calvin Reed, James Jackson and Patrick McCormick. Back row, left to right, Coach Larry Freeman, Mike Clifton, Delmus Lockhart, Johnny Soles, Jack Bell, Otis Lockhart, Rex Sims and Coach Autry Moore. Not pictured were Wayne Brannen and Al Riner.



During the championship seasons, Shaver’s teams went 24-0 and outscored their opponents 1,126-59 – an average score of 47-2. Hugh Yaughn served as SEB coach from 1980-85 and actually coached against Shaver in 1973 as an assistant at Wheeler County. The Jackets beat Wheeler, 75-0, and, according to Yaughn, it could have been worse without Shaver’s mercy.

“That may have been one of the best teams I have ever seen,” Yaughn said. “Back then if you punted the ball the other team had the option of catching the ball and punting it back. Coach Shaver did that a lot in the second half of that game or they would have easily scored over 100 points. He was a gentleman and a great friend of mine throughout the years and always supported me.”