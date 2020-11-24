Two Georgia Southern football starters arrested

On the heels of a tough 28-27 loss to Army the Georgia Southern football team was dealt some even tougher news Monday as starting running back Wesley Kennedy and starting defensive lineman C.J. Wright were both arrested for drug and weapon charges Monday by the Statesboro Police Department.

Kennedy, a senior from Savannah, was charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled schedule 1 substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Wright, a junior from Sylvania was charged with possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession and use of drug related objects.



Kennedy, who is a Benedictine graduate, currently leads the Eagles in yards per carry and has 496 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns..

Wright is coming of his best career game as he had 10 tackles against Army. Wright is currently sixth on the team in tackles with 32 including our or a loss.

The Georgia Southern Athletic Department has stated they are aware of the situation, and are working with law enforcement officials to gather all of the facts.

