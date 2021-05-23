Tormenta suffers another 1-0 setback

In a grueling matchup between South Georgia Tormenta FC and reigning USL League One 2020 champion, Greenville Triumph SC scored the lone goal for a 0-1 victory at Erk Russell Park.

Tonight, a huge milestone was reached as Pablo Jara, Tormenta FC’s starting goalkeeper for the past three years, became the first player in USL League One history to reach 50 caps and is the only League One player to have played in every minute of the regular season for their club. As history was made at Erk Russell Park, Tormenta FC is excited for the future of the club and Jara’s future with the team.

Directly following kickoff, Joshua Phelps put Greenville’s keeper under pressure, challenging the Greenville goalkeeper, Dallas Jaye. The early offensive push created by TFC’s forwards caused some panic for the back line of Greenville.

A strong start for Tormenta FC was followed by an impressive shot on goal by Azaad Liadi in the 34th minute, but saved by Greenville’s Jaye. At the end of the first half, the score remained a tense 0-0 draw with opportunities from both sides.

With the second half kicking off, Jara came up with two immense saves in the 48th and 68th minutes to keep Tormenta FC vying for the victory.

In the 70th minute, though, Marios Lomis found the back of the net against Tormenta FC. Finishing out the match with numerous opportunities and much of the possession in Greenville’s defensive third, Tormenta FC couldn't connect the final piece to find the back of the net.

Tonight’s Man of the Match, presented by Galactic Comics and Games, is goalkeeper Pablo Jara who not only made history tonight, but made four incredible saves to stop Greenville’s pressing offense.

Tormenta FC’s next matchup is set for home on Saturday May 29 at 7 p.m. ET Taking on Forward Madison at Erk Russell Park, Tormenta FC looks to enter their seventh matchup in league play and emerge victorious.