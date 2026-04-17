Statesboro STEAM to start flag football team

A Statesboro charter school is bringing new opportunities to female student-athletes thanks to support from the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

In March of 2026, Statesboro STEAM Academy was named one of 27 Georgia high schools that will receive a $10,000 grant to launch a girls’ flag football program, with plans to begin play as early as this fall. This grant will cover startup costs such as equipment, uniforms, and coaches’ stipends.

Girls' flag football is currently the fastest-growing sport in the Georgia High School Association, and the funding is part of a broader statewide initiative led by the Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to expand girls flag football across Georgia.

Statesboro STEAM Academy is a K-12 public charter school that aims to give students the tools necessary to compete in the world and be ready for a career field that accentuates their individual talents.