Statesboro-SEB, BA-Portal to open 2025 season - again

In a repeat of the start of the 2024 season, Statesboro High will face Southeast Bulloch on Aug. 15 and Portal will take on Bulloch Academy in the Erk Russell Classic on Aug. 16 to kick off the 2025 high school football season.

The Georgia High School Association released the 2025 schedule this week with Bulloch County’s four local teams in action against each other the first week.





Statesboro

The Blue Devils had a chance to qualify for the state playoffs in the final game of the season in 2024 but came up short against Lakeside-Evans and finished the season 4-6.

Except for a loss to Brunswick, Statesboro was competitive in all its losses and head coach Matt Dobson, who is heading into his third year, said at the end of the season: “We have a lot of young talent and I love the direction of our football program.”

The Blue Devils remain in Region 1-AAAAA, and for the second season are joined by county neighbors Effingham County and South Effingham, along with Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Evans and Lakeside-Evans.

Like 2024, Statesboro will close the regular season with back-to-back contests against South Effingham on Oct. 24 and Effingham on Oct. 31, but the games will be at Womack Field for 2025.





➤ Aug. 15 SEB

➤ Aug. 22 at Veterans

➤ Sept. 5 Greenbrier

➤ Sept. 12 at Glynn Acad.

➤ Sept. 19 at Bradwell

➤ Oct. 3 at Lakeside Evans

➤ Oct. 10 Brunswick

➤ Oct. 17 at Evans

➤ Oct. 24 South Effingham

➤ Oct. 31 Effingham





Southeast Bulloch

Coming off their most successful season since the 1973 team won a state championship, Southeast Bulloch set a high bar for the 2025 team. The Yellow Jackets won two playoff games – both on the road – for a berth in the Elite Eight, and finished the season 10-3.

Head coach Jared Zito, who is entering his fifth year at SEB, credited the team’s first-ever victory over Statesboro to open the 2024 season as setting the right tone for the rest of the season. The Jackets will have the same opportunity in 2025.

In Region 3-AAA, Southeast will face familiar rivals Groves and Jenkins on the road and Windsor Forest and Long County at home.





➤ Aug. 15 at Statesboro

➤ Aug. 29 at Islands

➤ Sept. 5 Calvary Day

➤ Sept. 12 Johnson

➤ Sept. 19 Windsor Forest

➤ Oct. 3 at Liberty County

➤ Oct. 3 at Groves

➤ Oct. 10 at Jenkins

➤ Oct. 17 Long County

➤ Oct. 24 Beach





Portal

After coming off a historic season in 2023, claiming their first-ever region title, the Panthers fell back to 4-6 in 2024.

While head coach Jason McEachin was disappointed in how the season played out, he thought the players coming back learned some lessons.

“I think now they all understand that the process never changes and know the effort it takes to accomplish our goals,” he said at the end of the season.

Like 2024, Portal will face defending state GIAA champion Bulloch Academy in the Erk Russell Classic at Paulson Stadium to open the 2025 season. Also, the Panthers will host Region 3-A Division II rivals Bryan County and Claxton at the Portal Athletic Complex.





➤ Aug. 16 BA (GSU)

➤ Aug. 29 Twiggs County

➤ Sept. 5 at Jenkins Co.

➤ Sept. 12 Bryan County

➤ Sept. 19 at Metter

➤ Sept. 26 Savannah

➤ Oct. 10 at ECI

➤ Oct. 17 Claxton

➤ Oct. 24 at Screven Co.

➤ Oct. 31 McIntosh Acad.









Bulloch Academy

The 2024 Gators capped a perfect season with a state championship trophy, earning the football team’s first state title since 1997.

For his fourth season, head coach Aaron Phillips will look to keep the momentum of the championship season rolling and bring another title to Gator Alley.

And like 2024, Bulloch Academy will open the 2025 season in the Erk Russell Classic against Portal Aug. 16 at Paulson Stadium, where they won the state title last November.

BA will host Claxton the following week and see rivals Frederica and Pinewood on the road later in the season.





➤ Aug. 16 Portal (GSU)

➤ Aug. 22 Claxton

➤ Aug. 29 Augusta Chr.

➤ Sept. 4 at Robert Toombs

➤ Sept. 12 John Milledge

➤ Sept. 19 at Strong Rock

➤ Sept. 26 at Tattnall Square

➤ Oct. 9 at Frederica

➤ Oct. 17 St. Andrews

➤ Oct. 24 at Pinewood