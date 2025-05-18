Statesboro Herald Top Performance of the Week

The Portal Panther boy’s track team had an impressive showing at the state meet. The boys 4x400 meter relay team took first place and set a school record in the process.

One of the members of the team also excelled individually, as junior Cannon Thompson placed third individually in the 800-meter run.

“Early this season Cannon set a goal of 2:08 in the 800 meters,” said coach Cliff Hubbard. “Being a soccer player and a track athlete in the same season meant he would have to dedicate time outside of the two sports to achieve his goal. He worked tirelessly putting in extra time after soccer practice and on the weekends.

“Not only did he meet his goal, he exceeded it which set a school record.”

“This track season has been the most rewarding one yet,” Thompson said. “My coach asked me to step into a new and unfamiliar role on the 4x400m relay team. I’m proud of how I rose to the challenge since I’ve never been a sprinter.

“The speed work Coach Hubbard introduced me to this year allowed me to surpass my own expectations in this role and in the 800-meters. Our 4x400 team broke the school record, and won the state title. I couldn’t be more pleased with what we accomplished, and I am looking forward to an exciting senior season with my team.”