Statesboro falls to Woodward Academy in second round of playoffs

COLLEGE PARK - The Statesboro High football team pulled off a tough win following a long road trip last week in the first round of the state playoffs, but couldn’t pull the trick again.

Woodward Academy ambushed the Blue Devils early, took a 17-0 lead one play into the second quarter, and outlasted a determined SHS squad in a 27-8 victory Friday night.

Statesboro (8-4) defeated Habersham Central in the opening round of the state playoffs, but paid a price as quarterback Beckham Jerrard and leading rusher Keon Childers were left battered and bruised. Jerrard struggled to get going and Childers wasn’t able to be a focal point of the offense as the War Eagles (10-2) held Statesboro to just six yards of offense in the first quarter.

“It was tough,” SHS coach Matt Dobson said. “We were banged up, but everyone is at this point. (Woodward) hit us early and that was always going to be tough to come back from. But I give our guys credit. We battled. We stayed in the game and gave ourselves chances. We just didn’t get it done.”

Woodward stuffed SHS on the opening possession of the game and quickly worked its way down a short field. Ryan Harrigan found tight end Allan Pickens wide open on a seam route for a 30-yard strike to begin the scoring.

Another 3-and-out from the Devils eventually led to a 36-yard field goal by Afton Rowles to make it 10-0. Another fruitless possession by SHS led to a third early opportunity for the Eagles and Princeton Woods plunged in from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter to make it 17-0.

Woodward Academy received the opening kickoff of the second half and continued marching, with Woods scoring again from four yards out to make it 24-0.

It may have already been too late, but Statesboro finally found a spark.

The Devils were able to move the chains a bit at the end of the first half and kept the offensive momentum going before throwing their biggest punch of the night.

Jarrard found Gage Newsome wide open during a coverage breakdown for Woodward for a 52-yard touchdown strike that was followed up by a two-point conversion to make it 24-8 and a two-score game.

The tide seemed to completely turn minutes later when Woods fumbled and Aden Merritt pounced on the ball to give SHS possession deep in Eagle territory again, but Jarrard was intercepted on the next play from scrimmage as he threw into the end zone.

“You know, we just saw an opportunity and wanted to take a shot,” Dobson said. “I’m really proud of our guys digging down and fighting back. We gave ourselves a chance. But also credit Woodward. They’re a good team with really good players. We worked hard to make a play, but they made one too.”

The Eagles were content to keep things in low gear for most of the second half as both Harrigan and Woods exited with leg injuries. Backup quarterback Rolan Potts accounted for 74 yards of offense to help maintain possession and Rowles connected from 38 yards out to finish off the scoring.

Statesboro fell in the second round of the state playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Plenty of holes will need to be filled moving forward, but there is plenty to look forward to.

“I appreciate everything our seniors did for this team,” Dobson said. “They changed our culture the last few years. You saw that tonight with us staying in the fight, even if it didn’t result in a win.

“They’re the first senior class with a winning record in 13 years. They made this program relevant again, and we’re thankful for that. For everyone coming back, that’s the bar that’s been set for them to keep building on.”

Woodward Academy will move on to face Thomas County Central in the state quarterfinals next week.



