Statesboro faces big region showdown vs. Brunswick at Womack Field

The Statesboro Blue Devils are in a spot they haven’t been in a while. The Blue Devils are currently 4-2 overall and 3-1 in region play. They have already matched, or surpassed the win totals from the past four seasons and are two victories away from the first winning season since 2013.

Last week, the Blue Devils had to find a way to survive once again. Trailing 14-8 at the half, Statesboro came back to take a 22-14 lead late in the third. Lakeside tied the game 22-22 and then Statesboro came back to take a 29-22 lead with 47 seconds left in the game.

Similar to what happened against Veterans the Blue Devil defense was unable to hold on and Lakeside scored the tying touchdown as time expired. In overtime, Statesboro got the ball and scored first and this time the Blue Devil defense stepped up and made a goal line stand to help preserve the victory.

“That win was huge for us,” said coach Matt Dobson. “We didn’t play our best game, but we found a way to stay in the fight and make the plays when we needed to. We turned the ball over a couple times but we didn’t commit a single penalty on offense. We didn’t execute too well on defense but we created a couple turnovers and made some big plays down the stretch.”

The win puts Statesboro into a tie for second place in the region standings as they take another step toward trying to get back to playing for region titles and hosting state playoff games.

“We have talked a lot about trying to find ways to win and get this program turned around,” Dobson said. “We are not good enough yet to blow people out but we are starting to find ways to win games we have been losing in the past few years. Our guys have proven they are ready to fight till the end and I am proud of their effort this season.”

This week the Blue Devils will run up against their toughest foe of the season as they take on top-10 ranked Brunswick. The Pirates are 6-1, 5-0 and only one of those wins was even close. The Pirates are led by junior running back Nigel Gardner who averages over 120 yards per game, while backfield mate Josiah Gibbons is averaging over 110 yards per contest.

“It is certainly going to be a challenge,” Dobson said. “They are huge up front and have a couple really good running backs who are capable of breaking big runs at any time. The key for us is going to be control the ball and get positive yards on first down and string drives together to keep their offense off the field. Last year we gained yards against them but we didn’t finish in the red zone which is something we will need to do Friday. We are going to go to some different formations on offense to try and find a way to take advantage in any way we can.”

Statesboro and Brunswick are scheduled for a 7:30 start Friday at Womack Field.