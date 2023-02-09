Statesboro expected to name former GS player new football coach

The Bulloch County Board of Education is expected to approve the hiring of former Georgia Southern defensive back Matt Dobson as the new Statesboro High head football coach during its regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday evening.

Dobson comes to Statesboro from North Forsyth High School in Cumming, where he served as the offensive coordinator. The Raiders were 8-4 in 2022, losing in the second round of the Class 6-A playoffs. North Forsyth averaged more than 25 points per game in 2022 and quarterback West Roberts passed for 2,392 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Dobson will replace Ken Kaiser who announced his retirement in December after six seasons as head coach of the Blue Devils. Statesboro finished 3-8 for the 2022 season, losing in the first round of the state playoffs.

Following a highly decorated high school career at North Florida Christian school in Tallahassee, Dobson came to Georgia Southern in 2012 as a quarterback and played in three games his freshman season. Dobson made a successful transition to safety his sophomore year, starting every game. Dobson was named to the Sun Belt All-Conference team his junior and senior seasons in 2014 and 2015.

Statesboro High is expected to have a press conference Friday at 1:30 p.m. to officially introduce Dobson as head coach.