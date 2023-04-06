Statesboro Baseball tops Swainsboro

The Statesboro Blue Devils took a quick step outside of region competition and came through with a 7-2 victory over Swainsboro Tuesday night at Mill Creek Park. The Devils improved to 13-7-1 overall and 6-3 in region play.







The Blue Devils pounded out 14 hits and held the Swainsboro bats in check on the mound. Landon yates, Aiden Lewis and Dylan Gronefeld combined to allow only one unearned run on four hits while striking out 11.





"I really thought we got a complete game tonight,” said coach Chris Bishop. “They threw five different guys that all that commanded the strike zone and we were still able to get 14 hits. Coming off the pitching we saw last week, I was really pleased with the guy’s effort especially since we are on spring break.”





The Blue Devils jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second, but the Tigers came back to grab a 2-1 lead on a two-run single by Kason Palmer. Statesboro quickly responded with a run in the bottom of the third, and added three runs in the fourth to pull out to a comfortable 5-2 lead.





Drew Yawn led the Blue Devils at the plate going 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Landon Yates, Mathis Lanier, Aubrey Smith and Avery Newton all had two hits apiece.





The Blue Devils wrap up their final non-region games of the season as they travel to Savannah Friday for a 4:00 game against Savannah Country Day, followed by a 6:30 matchup with Savannah Christian.