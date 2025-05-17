Southeast Bulloch falls in AAA state championship match to Oconee County

The Southeast Bulloch tennis team had a chance at making history, but came up just a bit short.

The No. 1 Jackets played host to Oconee County in Brooklet and fought to the end, but the Warriors’ Jenny Hu was able to hold off Anna Grace Bosley in the decisive match, and the Jackets ended up as Class AAA runners up.

Anna Grace Bosley reaches for a shot in her match Friday in Brooklet. - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff



“It’s been a true blessing to be in this position and I am so proud of them,” said coach Tom Lieu. “The huge thing is I am not losing anyone from the team as we have no seniors. I am confident we can be back in this position next year and ready to take that next step.”

Southeast Bulloch was hosting the first state championship of any kind in Brooklet since 1973 when they won a second consecutive state championship in football.

The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season as the overall No. 1 seed and had only lost two matches entering the state championship.

Southeast Bulloch's Rylee Veland charges a shot at the net in her No. 1 singles match Friday against Oconee County for the state AAA championship. - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff



With temperatures on the court reaching close to triple digits, Oconee County won the first points of the championship, as Mary Linda Veit defeated Addy Gray in straight sets.

The Jackets rebounded, however, capturing No. 2 doubles with Laina Erickson and Addie Smith winning in straight sets. But Oconee County’s Cadence Keese edged Rylee Veland.

The Jackets No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Kate Aaron and Lydia Fowler came back from a 5-2 deficit in their first set to win 7-5. They were tied at 6-6 in the second set when Hu was able to knock off Bosley to clinch the title.

“We were 17-2 in the regular season and really hit our stride after that last loss to Statesboro,” Lieu said. “I feel like it was a great match today that could have gone either way. The weather may have played a factor, but that is stuff you can’t control. You just have to overcome.”

Sydney Kate Aaron returns a ball Friday in the state title match against Oconee County. - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff

