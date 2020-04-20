SHS sends of tennis and soccer seniors

The Herald continues to spotlight local high school seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.







The Statesboro boy’s tennis program has had plenty of success the past three seasons. This year’s seniors have been to three straight state quarterfinals, and were looking for a chance to go even farther this season. Head coach Iesha Hill recognizes seniors Taylor Gilchrist, Candler Jordan and Parrish Aldred.





“Taylor is a four-year letterman,” Hill said.





Taylor played number one singles all four years. He actually didn't play basketball this year in order to focus on tennis. He has been a vital part of the team earning Region Championships three years in row.





“Parrish started playing last year,” Hill said. Parish quickly became an important part of the team, playing doubles for us.”





“Candler started playing last year as well,” Hill said. “Candler quickly became integral in the first doubles position, and he went undefeated last season.”





“All 2020 seniors will be truly missed,” Hill said. “They were unable to defend the region title and compete for a state championship. I feel like they could have gone even farther, and I hate that they didn’t get that opportunity.”





The Statesboro boy’s soccer team was another sport which only had a couple games under its belt before the season came to a halt. Blue Devil head coach Wesley Edwards tells us a little more about his seniors Ethan Harrison and Alex Zambrano.





“Alex has an exceptional attitude regarding teamwork,” Edwrds said. “Alex came to practice every day, ready to grow with his team. His hard work and dedication to the team was a quality that was greatly appreciated. Alex's willingness to receive feedback and improve in any areas he needed was a quality that worked well in his favor. His attitude and work ethic will be missed on the team.”





“Ethan is an excellent soccer player with an incredible knowledge of the game,” Edards said.





“He has been a great advocate on behalf of the players of the team. His ability to speak out on behalf of the team and their needs has helped me as a coach. I have enjoyed having him on the team, and will definitely miss what he brings to the table. More importantly,





I am excited to see how Ethan utilizes his talents and hard work in life from here forward.”