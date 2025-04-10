By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
SEB looks for strong kick down stretch of baseball season
Cade Harnage
Southeast Bulloch pitcher Cade Harnage fires a strike against Liberty County on Tuesday in Brooklet. Harnage allowed only one hit and struck out nine in a 7-0 victory. - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff
The Southeast Bulloch baseball team picked up a huge region victory Tuesday in Brooklet as they knocked off Liberty County, 7-0, behind a one-hit shutout by senior pitcher Cade Harnage.