Time wasn’t on Southeast Bulloch’s side – especially down two scores against a team with a forte of controlling the football and the clock. With a timely turnover, however, the Yellow Jackets turned the tables and held off Long County for a pivotal 15-12 Region 3-AAA win Friday night at Veterans Stadium. The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-2 on the season and 5-2 in the region. The Blue Tide fell to 6-2 and 5-2 in the region.