SEB flag football team participates in national tournament in Canton, Ohio

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio does not currently have a flag football wing, but with the popularity of the sport, that could be a possibility down the line.

This past weekend, the Hall of Fame helped showcase the rising high school sport by hosting the inaugural Unrivaled Flag High School girl’s nationals, featuring eight teams from throughout the country, including the nationally ranked Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets.

“Overall, it was a great experience,” said SEB coach Marci Cochran. “We had a great time. We didn't play as well as we should have, but we learned a lot. There were some amazing teams there and the experience was incredible.

The girls got to go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and there were a lot of activities and panel discussions, so we packed a lot in in a short period of time.”

The players were treated to goodie bags featuring plenty of Under Armour supplies, as they were one of the key sponsors. Also, they had a chance to participate in the many panels throughout the weekend and meet a few members of the men’s national flag football team who were on hand.

“The kids were so excited for everything surrounding the games,” Cochran said. “The whole event was first class. It was the first time flying for a few of them and it was the first time any of us had been to the Hall of Fame. I think this was as good a culture thing for our kids as anything else.”

The Jackets flag football team has won four consecutive state titles and has only lost one game in school history. Over the weekend, the team went 1-3 and while Cochran was somewhat disappointed, she believes the weekend was a lot more than just wins and losses.

“We played against some of the best teams in the country,” Cochran said. “We have about 1,100 students at our school and most of these teams come from schools with closer to 4,000 kids. I think we held our own, but it wasn’t just about the score of the game, as we really learned so much while we were there.”

With that kind of talent, Cochran and some of her fellow coaches talked about different aspects of each team’s game that they may be able to take home to improve their own team.

“It was really cool because a lot of the coaches and players actually knew who we were and really respected our program,” Cochran said. “They knew our players and had watched a lot of our game films. There were some things we really liked from some of the teams we played and we made sure to record all our games so we can get together later and maybe add some packages to our offense.”

Next up, Southeast Bulloch will participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars Nike Girls Flag summer tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., June 28.