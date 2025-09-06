SE Bulloch loses a heartbreaker to No. 5 Calvary 28-24

Most coaches will tell you there are no such things as moral victories, but Friday night in Brooklet head coach Jared Zito was proud of his team despite falling to No. 5 ranked Calvary Day 28-24. The Gators held a lead against last year’s region champs before yielding a late fourth quarter touchdown and losing by four points. “Our effort was outstanding and our performance in certain areas was great,” Zito said. “I am very proud of our team for believing the whole game that they could beat these guys and trusting each other. I thought our secondary played outstanding and I felt our running backs and offensive line played really hard.”