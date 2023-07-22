Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy football team is preparing for season two under head coach Aaron Phillips.

The Gators were competitive in every game last season, but Phillips is hoping to make great strides in his second year at Bulloch Academy. One player he will be counting on to help fill the shoes left by graduation is senior Luke Willoughby, who will counted on in many ways this year.

“Luke is one of this year’s seniors we are hoping will help lead us to even more success this season,” said Phillips. “Luke worked hard on his body this past off-season in gaining muscle and strength and that will really help in at both the fullback position on offense, and at safety on defense. He will play a key role in our offense at fullback and he has really embraced the role of senior leader and helped to push his teammates.”

“I feel like we have really put in a lot of work this summer and everyone has been showing up,” Willoughby said. “I feel like it has been much easier now that we have been with coach Phillips for a year to pick things up and work on some things we struggled with last year. As a senior I know I need to continue to step up as a leader and I have been working hard in the weight room and on the field to try and improve on my game.”