Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Lady Devil soccer team is currently 9-5 overall and 5-3 in region play. One of the players that has impressed Blue Devil coach Sarah Parker has been the play of sophomore midfielder Mia Weathers.

“Mia is one of our wingers, and our secret weapon on the outside,” Parker said. “Her ability to take players on one-v-one, as well as ability to read the field to create plays was is a huge factor in the success of our offense this season. She not only creates the plays, but also contributes to the scoreboard as well to be a true a double threat. Mia is an instrumental part of our team both on and off the field, always having a positive attitude and determination to do better.

“She is a player who plays not for herself, but for her teammates and the success of the team. I know her teammates appreciate her dedication, free-spirit and awesome foot skills, just as much as coach Sydni Polite and I do.”

“My sports are what I look forward to each day,” Weathers said. “I love seeing my teams succeed and being a part of that success. Through my athletic years I’ve learned how to remain calm under pressure. I hope to continue my athletic career at the collegiate level. I thank God every day for the opportunities he has given me.”