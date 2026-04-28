Police Report - 4/29/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Kaleb Edward Chance, 20, Midville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Jakoby Treyshon Cosby, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Stephen Rudolph Hiott, 59, Statesboro – Simple battery, public indecency, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jamari Tyshaun Anderson, 19, Sylvania – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Anaria Carleeze Cartledge, 18, Thompson – Harassing communications.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 44 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 28 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – 12 medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 36 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Department of Transportation – One call Monday.
Effingham County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Five calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy