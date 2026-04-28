Police Report - 4/29/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kaleb Edward Chance, 20, Midville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jakoby Treyshon Cosby, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Stephen Rudolph Hiott, 59, Statesboro – Simple battery, public indecency, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jamari Tyshaun Anderson, 19, Sylvania – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Anaria Carleeze Cartledge, 18, Thompson – Harassing communications.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 44 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 28 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – 12 medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 36 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Department of Transportation – One call Monday.

Effingham County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Five calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy