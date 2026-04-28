Two 16-year-olds now in custody after April 23 shooting

A teenager shot in an incident April 23 remains in stable condition, and Statesboro Police have made a second arrest in the shooting.

According to a release Monday from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, a 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday, following the arrest of another 16-year-old on Friday.

Akins said the incident took place "at approximately 7:45 p.m. on April 23, (when) SPD Patrol officers were sent to the Groover Homes complex on Packinghouse Road following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male victim and rendered immediate aid."

Akins said the victim was transported by Bulloch EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and subsequently flown to Memorial Health in Savannah, where he was listed in critical condition on Friday morning, but his family said he has since stabilized and improved.

Akins said on Monday that the victim "remains under medical treatment at Memorial Health."

SPD detectives processed the crime scene last Thursday night and conducted multiple interviews. Akins said detectives still hope to interview the victim "in the coming days."

"Investigators believe there were additional witnesses present who left the scene before police arrived or who have not yet come forward," he said. "This information is considered vital to the investigation."

However, based on their investigation so far, two 16-year-old males were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, Akins said. Both are being held in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Statesboro Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Dustin Hardin at (912) 764-9911.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online by visiting https://statesboropd.com/ and clicking the "Submit a Tip" link.