Downtown Live bringing the 1970s back on Thursday

Baby Boomers and everyone who loves music from the 1970s will be transported back to that decade when the Downtown Live concert series returns for its second show of the 2026 season on Thursday.

The group 70's Kids will take to the East Main St. stage, bringing the "ultimate 1970s throwback experience" for the first time in the four-year history of the concert series. Disco, yacht rock and iconic hits from the era will recreate the sights and sounds of the 70s.

Like past years, the free concert will be held at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Liquid Pleasure opened the 2026 season on April 9, drawing hundreds of folks to enjoy the music and the fun.

The series continues May 14 with the Statesboro debut of Elizabeth as Taylor, a Taylor Swift tribute show packed with recognizable looks, hits and sing-along moments. The performance is staged to please fans of all ages.

On May 28, Y2K-Kids will take audiences back to the 2000s with a performance featuring pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B favorites from the decade. With crowd participation and nostalgia, the show is an early-2000s throwback party. The music may be familiar, but Y2K-Kids is joining the Downtown Live Concert Series lineup for the first time.

June will feature the final two concerts of the season. On June 11, The Tams return to Downtown Live for a fourth time, bringing their legendary blend of beach music and classic soul. From "Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy" to other favorites, The Tams bring generations together on the dance floor.

The series concludes June 25 with another Downtown Live Concert Series veteran, Papa Sol. Known for their mix of pop, soul, funk, reggae, beach music and rock & roll, Papa Sol delivers a performance with three lead vocalists, creating a rich, full sound.

Folks are invited to grab their dancing shoes and lawn chairs and join the fun in Downtown Statesboro this spring. Admission is free and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. on the day of each concert, along with several downtown restaurants within walking distance of the concert stage.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram "Statesboro Downtown Live Concert Series."

The Downtown Live Statesboro Concert Series is presented by the City of Statesboro with support from community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.