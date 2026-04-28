Local students' hard work in, outside classroom rewarded

Six Bulloch County Schools seniors will receive $60,000 in college scholarships after successfully completing the school district's five-year REACH Georgia Scholarship program.

The Bulloch County Board of Education and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education honored the seniors and their families at a reception April 23, and recognized them during the board's public work session immediately afterward.

The scholars, originally selected in the eighth grade during the 2021–22 school year, successfully completed the rigorous commitment to academic excellence, regular school attendance, proper behavior, mentorship and volunteerism. Each student earned a $10,000 scholarship to use at any Georgia-participating university, college or technical college.

"These students have worked hard to reach a goal," said Richard Smith, interim superintendent of schools.

Katie Denmark, a social worker for the district and a REACH Georgia program mentor, introduced the scholars, all of whom are on track to be named honor graduates.

"I've watched these children grow into fantastic people," Denmark said.

Each scholar was presented with official cords to be worn with their graduation regalia by Dawn Tysinger, Ph.D., executive director of the district's Student Wellness & Support Department.

2026 REACH Georgia Scholar cohort

➤ Carmen Tillman (Portal Middle High School): The granddaughter of Sandra Roziar, Carmen plans to attend Georgia Southern University and major in film production. She has already sought ways to learn skills in the field. She's served as a videographer for three years for her school's athletics programs and was selected as an intern to apply the same skills with Georgia Southern Athletics. She has been dual-enrolled at Ogeechee Technical College for the past two years.

➤ Gabriella Lopez (William James Middle School, Statesboro High School): The daughter of Angie and Humberto Lopez, Gabriella plans to attend Augusta University and major in pre-medicine or dentistry.

➤ Ava Rooker (Langston Chapel Middle School, Statesboro High School): Ava is the daughter of Rusty and Summer Rooker. She plans to attend Georgia Southern University and pursue a double major in animation and computer science with a minor in psychology. "This scholarship has been the biggest push to help me continue my journey," Ava said. "I'm the first in my immediate family to attend college, and I'm excited for the new environment and experiences that college will bring this fall."

➤ Jazmine Lopez (Long County, Statesboro High School): Originally selected as a REACH Scholar in Long County, Jazmine transferred into Bulloch County's program when she relocated to the district. She is the granddaughter of Bayardo and Sandra Lopez. She plans to attend Georgia Southern University and major in psychology. Jazmine's siblings, Noemi Silva and Anthony Lopez, were in attendance on Thursday to support her. "My sister and I are the first in my family to attend college," Jazmine said. "My sister, Noemi, will graduate from Georgia Southern in May with a degree in criminal justice."

➤ Amelia Sander (Southeast Bulloch Middle School, Southeast Bulloch High School): Amelia is the daughter of Jamie Jennings and Mathew Sander. She plans to attend Georgia Southern University and major in criminology with a minor in psychology. While she dual-enrolled at Georgia Southern this year, taking online courses, she looks forward to being on campus this fall.

➤ Alexis Morton (Southeast Bulloch Middle School, Southeast Bulloch High School): Alexis is the daughter of Sonya and William Morton. She plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and major in animal science. Alexis couldn't attend Thursday's event because she was competing and representing her school and Bulloch County at the 98th Georgia FFA State Convention in Macon.

About REACH

Launched in 2012, REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia is a state initiative supporting academically promising students with financial need. Bulloch County Schools was one of the original five pilot systems for the program. Since its inception locally in 2013, the school district has awarded $670,000 in scholarships to 67 local students.

The Class of 2026 marks the ninth cohort of REACH scholars to graduate from high school. To maintain eligibility, scholars must maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average, uphold strong attendance and behavior standards, remain crime- and drug-free, and meet regularly with mentors and academic coaches.

Community support, funding

The program is a partnership between the state and local sponsors. The Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education serves as the sole local sponsor. The local group annually provide the required seed capital for each student's scholarship. Since 2013, the Foundation has invested more than $90,000 to make the scholarships possible through its annual fundraising efforts, such as the Statesboro 5K Turkey Trot, payroll deductions by Bulloch County Schools employees, and corporate donations.

For more information on how to support the REACH Georgia program or to make a donation, visit the Bulloch County Schools website at bullochschools.org/reach.