Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy boys’ basketball team has been on a roll over the past few weeks.

The Gators have won their last four games and have improved to 8-8 overall and 3-1 in region play. The Gators have recently had some juggling of their starting lineup which has included moving leading scorer Jackson Sheppard from a post position to playing more point guard.

“Jackson has sacrificed points for the betterment of the team,” said coach Zach Brackett. “He really gives us an advantage out there as he can see over most guards and is great at making passes to open players. He is still leading the team in scoring and actually I want him to be a little more aggressive on offense in trying to get his own shot rather than being so unselfish.”

“Coach came to me a few weeks ago about taking over more at point guard and trying to bring the ball up the floor,” Sheppard said. “Anything I can do to help the team I am willing to do.

“It has been an adjustment but I feel comfortable out there. I think at my height it can actually be an advantage to be at point guard. I can see over the defense and spot the open players pretty easily.”