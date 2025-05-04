Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch boys golf team recently captured the 2-AAA area golf championship at the Georgia Southern University golf course.

Leading the way for the Jackets was senior Bowen Kicklighter who was low medalist with an impressive even par 72.

“Bowen is an outstanding young man that has worked very hard to get his game to where it is today,” said coach Nick Cochran. “I have either coached him or watched him play since sixth grade and he has been a top golfer every one of those years.

“The high school went through a coaching change this year and Bowen has showed great leadership and helped everyone get better and work toward the goal of winning state.”

“Winning Area as a senior, especially on my home course, was an incredible accomplishment,” Kicklighter said. “I’ve been playing well this season, and it felt great to come out on top. I’m really proud of our team, and I’m excited for the opportunity to compete at state.

“If we stay focused and play our best both days, I truly believe we have a strong shot at bringing home our first state championship.”