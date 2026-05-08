Ogeechee Technical College holds pinning ceremony for Class of 2026 students in Radiologic Technology

Ogeechee Technical College recognized the Radiologic Technology Class of 2026 during its annual pinning ceremony held April 30, celebrating students as they transition from student radiographers to registered radiographers.

The ceremony honored the achievements, dedication, and clinical excellence of the graduating class, surrounded by faculty, family members, friends, and clinical partners. Chandler Atkinson welcomed attendees and recognized the significance of the milestone for each student.

The class selected Program Director Matthew Dunn as keynote speaker. Dunn commended the graduates for their commitment throughout the program and reflected on the legacy of the program, noting that this year’s class represents the 32nd cohort of graduates since its inception in 1993.

“This moment represents more than the completion of a program, it reflects years of hard work, sacrifice, and growth,” said Dunn. “You’ve built a strong foundation not only in technical skill, but in compassion and professionalism. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished, remain grateful for the journey, and remember to pay it forward by inspiring those who follow in your footsteps.”

Several students and clinical partners were recognized for outstanding achievement:

Clinical Preceptor of the Year: Lydia Mercer, R.T.(R), a 2015 OTC graduate and Radiology Manager at Optim Medical Center Screven in Sylvania

Radiographer of the Year: Diane Hendrix, R.T.(R), a 2007 OTC graduate who serves at Optim Orthopedics in Statesboro

JRCERT Award for Academic Excellence: Tana Hagan, who maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout the program

Student Radiographer of the Year: Cassidy Klass, recognized by clinical staff for excellence across all rotations

The ceremony also highlighted meaningful family connections within the program. Justin Doyle was pinned by his brother, Zachary Doyle, R.T.(R), a 2025 graduate, while Kendall Pittman was pinned by her mother, Brandy Short, R.T.(R), a 2017 graduate. Pittman represents the program’s fourth second-generation student.

The pinning ceremony serves as a symbolic transition into professional practice, recognizing both academic and clinical accomplishments. As graduates enter the workforce, they carry forward OTC’s tradition of excellence in radiologic technology and a commitment to delivering high-quality patient care.

For more information about the Radiologic Technology program at Ogeechee Technical College, please visit www.ogeecheetech.edu/RADT.