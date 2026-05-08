Amy Shuman earns 2026 DAISY Nurse Leader Award at East Georgia Regional Medical Center

East Georgia Regional Medical Center recognized Amy Shuman, clinical coordinator in the Emergency Department, as the recipient of the 2026 DAISY Nurse Leader Award during the hospital’s annual DAISY Awards celebration luncheon.

According to a release from the hospital, Shuman recently celebrated her 31st anniversary with the organization and is a respected leader and dedicated nurse. She was selected for the honor based on nominations highlighting her leadership, clinical excellence, compassion and commitment to both patients and fellow team members.

Presented by Chief Nursing Officer Marie Burdett, the award recognizes nurse leaders who create an environment where patients receive outstanding care and nurses feel supported, empowered and valued. The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 to honor the clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide every day.

“Amy exemplifies what servant leadership looks like in nursing,” Burdett said. “Her dedication to patient care, commitment to excellence, and support of her team make a lasting impact throughout our organization.”

Throughout the nomination process, colleagues repeatedly praised Shuman’s accessibility, mentorship, professionalism and hands-on leadership style.

Nomination submissions described her as a leader who:

“Embodies the highest standards of compassionate care, clinical excellence, and leadership.”

“Consistently goes above and beyond and makes a profound impact on patients and colleagues alike.”

“Has the rare ability to combine expert clinical skills with genuine, heartfelt compassion.”

Demonstrates an “unwavering commitment to patient care and nursing excellence.”

Creates “an environment where staff feel supported, heard, and valued.”

Emergency Department Clinical Director Cheri Wagner praised Shuman’s willingness to lead by example and her commitment to maintaining high standards within the department.

“Amy brings tremendous experience, wisdom and value to our team,” Wagner said. “She is always willing to teach, learn and support others, and that makes a difference not only for our staff, but for our patients as well.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alan Scott recognized Shuman’s steady leadership and impact on key emergency and quality initiatives.

“When challenges arise, Amy steps up,” Scott said. “Her leadership and dedication have helped strengthen important programs and improve patient care across the Emergency Department.”

Shuman accepted the award surrounded by colleagues, friends and family members, expressing gratitude for the team that has supported her throughout her career.

“I started here as a very shy new nurse,” Shuman said during the ceremony. “The people around me helped guide and shape me throughout the years. It truly feels like family here.”

In addition to recognizing Shuman, the hospital also honored the many nurse leaders nominated for the 2026 award, including:

Shannon Farlow, Tonya Eagle, Ali Deal, Cynthia Scott, Melissa Barnard, Ginger Herrmann, Mandy Haire, Jason Uva, Jennifer Fountain, Keeley Reeves, Ashley Gordy, Mandy Reynolds, Fran Kelly and Cindy Simms.

Past recipients of the DAISY Nurse Leader Award at East Georgia Regional Medical Center include:

Jennifer Manuel (2021)

Melissa Edrington (2022)

Diana Ray (2023)

Cheri Wagner (2024)

Eddie Saxon (2025)

Chief Nursing Officer, Marie Burdett, was also awarded the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025.

The annual DAISY Awards celebration reflects East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s ongoing commitment to recognizing extraordinary nurses and fostering a culture of compassion, excellence, and leadership across the organization.

To learn more about the DAISY Nurse Leader award and other DAISY recognitions go to https://www.daisyfoundation.org/ To recognize a nurse at EGRMC go to https://www.eastgeorgiaregional.com/daisy-award-nominations