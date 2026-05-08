Police Report - 5/9/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Deangela Catrice Veal, 38, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.
Edwin DeWayne Warren, 40, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Stanley Machawn Jenkins, 32, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Samarion Devon Jacobi McBride, 18, Portal – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Michael Eugene Smart, 40, Statesboro – Pedestrian in the roadway, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Rolando Donte McMillan, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
Shacoreya Rochelle Smith, 26, Newington – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor, no insurance.
Ryhemee Tykiel Stanley, 31, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.
Isaac Steven Turner, 18, Stone Mountain – Aggravated assault.
Timothy Rashan Crawford, 44, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Kamilah Lachel Crutchfield, 37, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Matthew Amarion Ellington, 21, Macon – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple assault, disorderly conduct.
Erwin Jaman Hagins, 48, Sylvania – Possession and use of drug related objects, criminal trespass.
Rodney Russell King, 22, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign.
Emma Kate Savannah Lees, 19, Canton – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
April Amanda Sayers, 49, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jaylin Jamal Modica, 26, Atlanta – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Zhamauria Denise Sallie, 24, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Kaleb Mason Scarbary, 21, Macon – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, affixing material that reduce light transmission to windows/windshields.
Brooklet Police Department
Destiny Adrianna Owens, 20, Statesboro – Three counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(April 27-May 3)
Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and three puppies; six adult cats and 10 kittens.
City of Statesboro — Six adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and six kittens.
Adopted — Four adult dogs and two puppies; five adult cats and 10 kittens.
Rescued — One kitten.
Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — None.
Fees collected — $795.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one rescue call and 17 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – 10 medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – One fire call, two first responder calls and eight medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 27 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – Two calls Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Language Line – One call Thursday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – 10 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy