Police Report - 5/9/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Deangela Catrice Veal, 38, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Edwin DeWayne Warren, 40, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Stanley Machawn Jenkins, 32, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Samarion Devon Jacobi McBride, 18, Portal – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Michael Eugene Smart, 40, Statesboro – Pedestrian in the roadway, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Rolando Donte McMillan, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Shacoreya Rochelle Smith, 26, Newington – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Ryhemee Tykiel Stanley, 31, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Isaac Steven Turner, 18, Stone Mountain – Aggravated assault.

Timothy Rashan Crawford, 44, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Kamilah Lachel Crutchfield, 37, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Matthew Amarion Ellington, 21, Macon – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple assault, disorderly conduct.

Erwin Jaman Hagins, 48, Sylvania – Possession and use of drug related objects, criminal trespass.

Rodney Russell King, 22, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Emma Kate Savannah Lees, 19, Canton – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

April Amanda Sayers, 49, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jaylin Jamal Modica, 26, Atlanta – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Zhamauria Denise Sallie, 24, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Kaleb Mason Scarbary, 21, Macon – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, affixing material that reduce light transmission to windows/windshields.

Brooklet Police Department

Destiny Adrianna Owens, 20, Statesboro – Three counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(April 27-May 3)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and three puppies; six adult cats and 10 kittens.

City of Statesboro — Six adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and six kittens.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and two puppies; five adult cats and 10 kittens.

Rescued — One kitten.

Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $795.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one rescue call and 17 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – 10 medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call, two first responder calls and eight medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 27 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – Two calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Language Line – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 10 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy