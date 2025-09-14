Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch softball team is winding down what has been a successful 2025 regular season.

The Jackets are currently 11-5 overall and 6-2 in region play as they look for another region title.

Helping to lead the way at the plate as well as on the mound is senior pitcher Quentrell Reed who has done a great job of shutting down opponents bats as well as making them pay at the plate.

“Trell has done a great job defensively and offensively,” said Southeast Bulloch coach Aimee Civalier. “On the mound in 50 innings she has only given up 10 earned runs and has an ERA of 1.38. Offensively, she is batting .378 with an OPS of 1.448. She is an offensive power threat in the middle of our lineup and a key player to our overall success.”

"I feel like the season is going well this year,” Reed said. “We've had more challenging games to prepare us for playoffs this year. The biggest strength we have this year is communication and having each other’s backs.

“My role as a senior this year is to keep everyone motivated and focus so we can make it back to Columbus. This is going to take a team effort.”