Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

Statesboro started the 2025 season off on the right foot with a 21-10 victory at home against Southeast Bulloch. While the Blue Devils lost a tough 29-22 game Friday against Veterans, head coach Matt Dobson sees Statesboro as on the right track.

Against Southeast Bulloch, Dobson abandoned his usual air attack for a powerful ground game which was led by senior Keon Childers with 152 yards and one score. Childers has successfully made the transition from receiver and enjoys his new role on the team.

“Keon is a guy who has led by example for us, just doing whatever he can for the team,” Dobson said. “On the field he has done a great job transitioning from receiver to running the ball. He is such a great athlete and dangerous in the open field, so we wanted to find a way of getting him as many touches as we can and he has done a great job responding to what we have asked of him.”

“I think one of the reasons we had so much success running the ball against Southeast Bulloch was how well our line blocked,” Childers said. “People don’t need to sleep on those guys this year. I have tried to be more of a leader this year since I am a senior and I try and lead by example.

“The move to running back has been a lot of fun and I feel good running the ball or even catching the ball out of the backfield.”