Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

It’s been a bit of a struggle so far this season for the Statesboro Blue Devil baseball team. After winning their first three region games of the year the Blue Devils have lost their last nine region games and are currently 6-14 overall and 3-9 in region play.

One bright spot for coach Zach Clark this year has been the play of junior pitcher Randon Gay.

“Randon has emerged as one of the most dominant pitchers on the mound for us turning heads across the region with his consistency, discipline and elite performance,” Clark said. “He has proven himself to be a cornerstone of the team’s success.

“What separates him from others isn’t just his physical ability, but his relentless work ethic and attention to detail. His command, composure, and confidence on the mound reflect hours of focused effort, giving the team a reliable edge in crucial region matchups.”

“I feel like my role for the team is being the reliable leader that shows up every day and consistently puts in the effort to help us win ball games,” Gay said. “I have been working on my pitching so that when I’m on the mound I can give us a good chance to win games.

“The strengths of our team are definitely our pitching and defense. We have multiple pitchers that pound the strike zone and a defense that makes plays when needed.”