Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Blue Devils boys’ basketball team earned a spot in the state playoffs, but lost a tight game on the road to Winder Barrow. While the Blue Devils fell short of pulling an upset in the first round, Blue Devil head coach Keith LeGree has been particularly impressed recently by the play of sophomore Beckham Jarrard.

“Beckham has continued to show improvement throughout the season after transitioning from football to basketball,” LeGree said. “From day one he has gone out there and competed the best he can. Even if it is not going his way on offense, he is going to hustle and get rebounds and play defense. When you give that effort, you will continue to improve. He just missed a double-double the other day and led the team with 10 rebounds.”

“I feel like my game has improved as I have continued to play and have been given the opportunity to get in games for big minutes,” Jarrard said. “I try and hustle out there and score when I can but always try to play hard on defense and rebound. I feel like our team is improving and we are excited about (being in) the state playoffs.”