Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

Despite a loss Friday, the Statesboro High girls’ soccer team is off to a 6-3 start and 3-2 in the region.

Blue Devil head coach Sarah Parker has been proud of the way the team has come together. The Statesboro defense is allowing just over one goal a game and Parker has been impressed by the play of sophomore defender Tessa Hodgin.

“Tessa was a dominant defender on the field in both games we had this past week,” Parker said. “She filled in gaps, and did a great job controlling the back line, shutting down attacks and helping get the ball up the field for the offense to go on the attack.”

“I have tried to work hard and be positive and focused this year,” Hodgin. “We have some goals towards trying to battle for a region championship and we are off to a good start.

“Our chemistry is really working well and we are all pretty tight on and off the field.”