Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The No. 1 ranked Bulloch Academy Gators ran their undefeated record to a perfect 6-0 with an impressive 49-14 win over Strong Rock Christian Sept. 20 at Gator Alley.

The Gator offense came up with a season-high in points and were led once again by junior running back Donye Garvin. Garvin piled up 239 yards rushing on just 16 carries and is now just 25 yards shy of 1,000 yards rushing through only six games.

“Donye just continues to pack his lunch pail and go out there and get to work,” said Gator head coach Aaron Phillips. “He works hard in the weight room and the practice field, so for him the game ends up being the easy part. He is such a big part of our offense as we run the triple-option.

“Teams have to try and decide what they are going to try and focus on shutting down, and so far it’s been tough to slow him down as he is rushing for over 160 yards per game. He has had a great junior year so far and I hope it continues.”

“It’s been a great season so far and our offensive line has been playing great,” Garvin said. “They do a good job of opening holes and I have been trying to hit the holes hard. I have been trying to lead by example at practice and on the field.We are trying to stay focused and come out strong.”