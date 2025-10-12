Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets rebounded from a tough loss Sept. 27 and took out their frustration on Groves with a 55-16 victory on Oct. 3. The Jackets fell 37-28 to Jenkins Friday night.

In the Groves game, SEB had plenty of players step up, but head coach Jared Zito was particularly impressed by the play of sophomore running back and linebacker D.J. Brooks who scored a rushing touchdown as well as defensive score as he picked up a fumble and went 36-yards into the end zone.

“D.J. has been really good for us all year,” said coach Jared Zito. “He’s been great at linebacker and he is starting to get more reps on offense at running back. He’s got a knack for finding the ball. This is the second game in which he has returned a fumble for a touchdown. I’m excited for the future with him and the player he is becoming.”

“I try and have a mindset to do anything my team needs me to for us to win,” Brooks said. “When I get the ball on offense or see the ball on defense I just try and make a big play.

“I feel like our team is really a brotherhood and we are coming together at the right time to try and make the playoffs.”