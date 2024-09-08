Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy football team is off to an impressive 4-0 start to the 2024 season.

One of the strengths for the Gators this year has been their rushing attack. Bulloch Academy rushed for over 300 yards in the first three games this year and is led by junior Danye Garvin who has already rushed for over 400 yards this year and six touchdowns.

“The best thing about Danye is he is consistent,” said coach Aaron Phillips. “He works out hard in the weight room and takes care of his body year-round with what he eats. That is maturity which shows he knows what it takes to be elite.

“On the field he runs hard and we just know he is going to get us about 130 yards rushing every game and if we give him the ball near the goal line, he is going to get it into the end zone for us. We lean on him when it gets tough and that says a lot about him as well.”

“I think we are really playing well, but of course there are still things we can do to get better,” Garvin said. “I really think our offensive line has improved and our quarterback and running backs are getting more comfortable in our offense.

“I think my job on the team is to get the tough yards after contact and keep driving forward.”