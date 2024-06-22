Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panther boys’ soccer team has really taken off over the past few years.

The Panthers have advanced to the second round of the state playoffs in three of their last four seasons. One player who has helped contribute to their success has been senior forward Nehemiah Reyes who recently signed a letter of intent with Shorter University in Rome GA.

“Nehemiah is a hardworking, well-rounded student athlete,” said Portal coach Matt Haddock. “He has, for the past several years, put a lot of work into improving his game at practice and in his own time.

“He has also done the same in the classroom. He is a joy to be around with his great attitude as well. I feel Shorter will be a great fit for him and expect him to do very well.”

“The reason I chose to play at Shorter University is the people,” Reyes said. “It really reminded me a lot of home here at Portal. I have tried to work hard on and off the field to be a role model for the younger players.

“I am proud of what we accomplished while I was at Portal and I hope to carry that success on to the college level.”