Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch softball team is 18-5 overall and 13-2 in region play. The Jackets have won their last seven games and are ready for the region tournament this coming week.

One player who is hoping to help the Jackets back to the state playoffs is senior Marissa Waters, who has been contributing to their success on the mound, in the field and at the plate.

“Marissa is an outstanding softball player and is a key to our success as she contributes on both sides of the ball,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “She leads our team offensively with a .625 batting average with an on base percentage of .716 and 30 RBI's.

“Defensively she pitches and plays third base. On the mound she has a 1.59 ERA and recently had one of her best outings against region champion Long County where she shut them out over 7 innings and gave up just three hits.”

“I feel like my role on the team as a senior is to lead by example, pick people up and push them to be their best,” Waters said. “The season has gone well. We have had some challenges but have been able to overcome them.

“One of the biggest strengths of the team is we pick each other up and we always stick together.”