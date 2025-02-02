Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Lady Panthers have had their ups and downs so far this season. They are currently 8-8 overall and 5-6 in region play.

The Panthers have won their last two games and have turned to the steady play of junior guard Tameeyah Kingsberry to help them continue to improve.

“Tameeyah is in her second year as co-captain of the team,” said coach Nicole Newton. “She has found her offensive groove lately and we love that for her. We have put a lot of responsibility on her plate as our primary ball handler, but she has stepped up and answered the call every time. She is a big part of what we do.”

This season hasn’t gone quite as well as I hoped it would so far,” Kingsberry said. “There are still some adjustments we need to make on and off the court before the region tournament. We all believe we can still turn things around.

“As the starting point guard my role is to be the engine that drives our team. I lead, direct, and make sure my teammates are in the best position to take quality shots. My job is to set the tempo, create opportunities, and try put us in the best position to win.”