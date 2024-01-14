Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy girls’ basketball team recently upped its record to 8-5 with a 60-28 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Junior Kaley Cardell has continued to impress Gator head coach Chandler Dennard as she is now the second leading scorer and leads the team in free throw percentage.

“Kaley started off the year well but then got into a funk,” said BA coach Chandler Dennard. “Since then she has really taken her game up another level. She is a high energy player and brings it every night to the court. She is an important part of our team even if she is not scoring.”

“I feel like if I limit my turnovers and don’t try and force things I play well,” Cardell said. “I have always been confident but sometimes when things are going bad it’s tough to snap out. Ever since I was able to score 20 points against Statesboro it really gave me some confidence back and I think that has carried into the last couple weeks.”