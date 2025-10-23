Portal heading to Sylvania to take on unbeaten Screven County

The postseason doesn't seem to be in the cards for the Portal Panthers this season, but there are still two games left and plenty to play for.

"Our seniors still have a chance to win a couple more games, and that would make them one of the most successful classes in school history," Portal coach Jason McEachin said. "We still have a lot to play for — for our seniors and for the younger guys who are going to take up the torch after this."

Portal continued its solid home play this season, easily toppling Claxton last week to improve to 3-5 on the season. This week will bring one of their toughest tests yet. Portal still hasn't won on the road and will travel to undefeated Screven County as the Gamecocks eye a region championship.

Portal has put up points throughout the season, but its trouble has stemmed from keeping opponents from doing the same. That will be a main concern on Friday in Sylvania as the Panthers try to slow down a Screven squad that has rolloed over everyone in its path so far.

"There's no doubt that they're a very good team," McEachin said. "They have a big, physical offensive line and a quarterback and a couple running backs that are a threat anytime they get room to run.

"They're only completing about two passes per game, so ideally that's what you want to try and force them to do, but they've been able to do it their way for most of the season."

Despite a solid showing from the Portal defense last week, the Panthers' best chances might come via their offense's proven ability to strike quickly and from distance.

Once a nearly run-only team, the Panthers have shown more versatility this season and boast their own stable of skill position players who can turn a sliver of open space into a highlight and put points on the board.

"We know (Screven) is a big challenge, but we're ready for it," McEachin said. "We've been improving all season and like how our guys have been competing. We want to finish this season strong and keep on building."