Portal gets in the win column, 42-20 over Twiggs County

An extra week to prepare for game two looks like it paid off for Portal as they knocked off Twiggs County, 42-20, Friday in Portal.

The Panthers cleaned up a lot of mistakes they made in the second half against Bulloch Academy in their season opener as they raced out to a 28-6 halftime lead and rolled through the second half.

“There were a lot of things we really liked out here tonight,” said Portal coach Jason McEachin. “We had lots of explosive plays, we forced some turnovers and our special teams was much improved. We still have some things to clean up as far as penalties but I liked the way we played overall tonight.”

Portal opened the scoring as quarterback Gideon Fulcher hit Samarion McBride in stride for a 38-yard scoring strike and a 7-0 Panther lead. Just before the end of the first quarter, Portal struck again. A handoff to K.J. Hunter saw Twiggs pop the ball loose, but Zeke Purcell was able to scoop it up and score for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the Portal defense helped set up the offense as they’d knock the ball loose and Charles Weaver recovered on the 38-yard line. On the very next play, the Panthers ran a reverse to Brian McQueen who broke three tackles and tip toed down the sidelines for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

Twiggs finally got on the scoreboard on a 21-yard touchdown run by Harold Crawford, but the Panthers answered.

First, K.J. Hunter broke free up the middle for a 51-yard run before being knocked out at the 8-yard line. Hunter took the ball up the middle on the next play for a touchdown and Portal grabbed a 28-6 lead.

In the second half, Portal scored quickly as McQueen cut across the field on another highlight-reel run from 49 yards away. Portal added a late score and allowed two touchdowns in the fourth as they won, 42-20.

“I feel like the biggest thing we did differently tonight from our season opener was spreading the ball around and getting big plays,” McEachin said. “Our goal was to be balanced, not necessarily with touches, but with explosive plays from different people. I think we showed we can go deep, or go wide or pound it down the middle.”

Portal improves to 1-1 and will next travel over to Millen to take on Jenkins County next Friday.