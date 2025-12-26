Pichon Wimbley joins other seniors in 4th straight Georgia Southern bowl

Going bowling may not be important in South Bend, Ind., Ames, Iowa, or Manhattan, Kansas, or eight other places. But it’s important in Statesboro, Ga.

If you don’t believe it then go talk to Pichon Wimbley or any of his Georgia Southern teammates who find themselves playing in a bowl game for the fourth straight year.

“I’m excited, we’re excited,” said Wimbley of the Eagles matchup with surprise opponent Appalachian State. “When we found out we would be playing App State that made it even more exciting.”

App State (5-7) got the unexpected bowl bid after Notre Dame, Iowa State and Kansas State, all with the requisite six or more wins, declined to play in the post-season. Teams at 5-7 were ranked based on their APR and eight schools declined before reaching App which quickly said yes.

Had the Mountaineers declined the next team up was Marshall who the Eagles, ironically, beat in the season finale to reach bowl eligibility.

Georgia Southern (6-6) may have squeaked in but it earned the right to go to Birmingham, Ala., for the JLab Birmingham Bowl game with the Mountaineers by taking care of business down the stretch. Game time on Dec. 29 is 2 p.m.

Considered to be out of bowl contention and facing the prospect of a losing season the Eagles won three of their last four games starting with a 25-23 win at Appalachian State. The only blip on the radar was a horrendous 45-10 home loss to Old Dominion.

“Going to this bowl means a lot,” Wimbley said. “We all know the season didn’t go how we wanted. But to get three wins out four in November shows we have fight and that we want it.

“Even though the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to I’m proud we battled throughout the whole season,” Wimbley said. “We all knew we could still win, that we had a good team.

“We just had to work on the little things and do the little things right. We relished the wins and it was a good feeling to come in on Sunday after a win but at the end of the day it was on to the next game.”

At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds the senior from Newnan, Ga., has proven to be a stalwart during his career. Despite the bumps and bruises that come with being an offensive lineman iembley will start his 52nd straight game when the Eagles line up against App. He started all 13 games as a true freshman and has never looked back.

While Adrian Peterson holds the school record for most consecutive games started with 57 the only player having started more games consecutively than Wimbley in the FBS era is Brian Miller (2018-2023) with 56 and he had the benefit of a COVID year waiver.

Durability and consistency have marked Wimbley’s career and he’s looking forward to getting his fifth start against the arch-rival Mountaineers.

“We know they’re going to come out and seek revenge,” said Wimbley. “Playing App (in final college game), I wouldn’t want it any other way. I love playing them, love the rivalry.

“We just have to go out there and do our job. As long as we do our job, we know we can get the win. The key for us will be to win third down and finish in the red zone. That was the biggest thing that kept the game close the first time.”

Freshman kicker Tripp Bryant kicked four field goals which was the difference in the game after drives stalled at the two-yard line, the seven, the seven again and the seven once more.



