Police Report - 6/10/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Dwight Ulyssess Allen, 56, Clyo – Theft by conversion/felony.
Nichols Robert Dinitto, 21, Brooklet – Stalking.
Christopher Charles Jones, 42, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Richard Key Sprague, 37, Guyton – Theft by deception/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Shaquana Latrelle Oglesby, 35, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Jatavius LaShaun Scott, 23, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Victor Jermaine Mercer, 46, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, Failure to maintain lane.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 33 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 36 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, three coroner calls and 28 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 32 calls Monday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Three calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Language Line – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy