Police Report - 6/10/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dwight Ulyssess Allen, 56, Clyo – Theft by conversion/felony.

Nichols Robert Dinitto, 21, Brooklet – Stalking.

Christopher Charles Jones, 42, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Richard Key Sprague, 37, Guyton – Theft by deception/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Shaquana Latrelle Oglesby, 35, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jatavius LaShaun Scott, 23, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Victor Jermaine Mercer, 46, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, Failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 33 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 36 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, three coroner calls and 28 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 32 calls Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Three calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy